Marketing

Chase Small-Business Customers to Get $1 Million in Twitter Ads

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

If you are a Chase small-business client, you are eligible to score free advertising on Twitter.

The New York-based banking giant and San Francisco-based social media powerhouse announced a collaboration today aimed at educating small-business owners on how to grow their businesses with social media, according to a blog post from Twitter.

Related: Twitter Ads Now Available to All U.S.-Based Small Businesses

Twitter will award $1 million in advertising credits to Chase small-business banking clients, holders of the Ink for Chase small-business credit cards, and credit-card processing Chase Paymentech users, according to Steve O’Halloran, the director of public relations for Chase. Details of the giveaway will be released in early fall, says O’Halloran in an email to Entrepreneur.com.

Chase and Twitter also will team up to host workshops across the U.S. The first, “Effective Social Media Strategies for Small Business,” is tomorrow in New York City. While the event is exclusively for Chase small-business customers and is already closed, you can follow along on Twitter under the hashtag “#ChaseSocialBiz” between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Eastern.

Chase also created a Twitter handle, @ChaseSmallBiz, for videos and infographics, with best practices on how to engage customers online and increase sales using mobile applications.

Related: What Twitter's Massive Advertising Deal Means for Businesses
 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Marketing

Why You Must Follow These 6 Basic Marketing Rules

Marketing

How to Know If You're Producing Quality Content

Marketing

The 2 Things About Marketing That Never Change