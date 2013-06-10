Chase Small-Business Customers to Get $1 Million in Twitter Ads

June 10, 2013 2 min read

If you are a Chase small-business client, you are eligible to score free advertising on Twitter.

The New York-based banking giant and San Francisco-based social media powerhouse announced a collaboration today aimed at educating small-business owners on how to grow their businesses with social media, according to a blog post from Twitter.

Twitter will award $1 million in advertising credits to Chase small-business banking clients, holders of the Ink for Chase small-business credit cards, and credit-card processing Chase Paymentech users, according to Steve O’Halloran, the director of public relations for Chase. Details of the giveaway will be released in early fall, says O’Halloran in an email to Entrepreneur.com.

Chase and Twitter also will team up to host workshops across the U.S. The first, “Effective Social Media Strategies for Small Business,” is tomorrow in New York City. While the event is exclusively for Chase small-business customers and is already closed, you can follow along on Twitter under the hashtag “#ChaseSocialBiz” between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Eastern.

Chase also created a Twitter handle, @ChaseSmallBiz, for videos and infographics, with best practices on how to engage customers online and increase sales using mobile applications.

