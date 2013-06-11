Technology

Google to Buy Social Mapping Startup Waze

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Google to Buy Social Mapping Startup Waze
Image credit: itechwit.com
Journalist
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Waze is going the way of Google. The tech giant announced today that it is acquiring the free, crowd-sourced traffic and navigation app.

Although Google did not disclose terms of the deal, earlier reports pegged the price at $1.3 billion. If true, Israel-based Waze would be Google's fourth largest acquisition by dollar value. The idea is that buying Waze will eliminate a competitor and help solidify Google's position as a leader in mobile mapping and navigation.

For months, Waze was reportedly entertaining offers from other potential buyers including Apple and Facebook, which continues to lack any sort of substantial map offering. Google says Waze's product development team will remain in Israel. Having to relocate to the U.S. reportedly was a sticking point in Waze's negotiations with Facebook.

Waze, which was launched five years ago, says its app is used in almost 200 countries with 70,000 volunteers who help edit maps and provide other details about construction, gasoline prices and detours. It has 50 million users worldwide.

"Nothing practical will change here at Waze," chief executive Noam Bardin reassured users in a statement online. "The same Waze people will continue to collaborate with you, and we will continue to innovate our product and services, making them more social, functional and helpful for everyday drivers. Our employees, managers, founders and I are all committed to our vision for many years to come."

Waze is seen by many as a free and more dynamic alternative to vehicle navigation products such as Garmin and TomTom, which use maps that aren't updated in real time and can cost upwards of $130 per device.

Related: Google and Facebook Said to be in Battle to Acquire Social Mapping App Waze
 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

45 Ways to Master Slack While You're Working From Home

Technology

Zoom's Security Pile-on Caused a Lawsuit - Are Microsoft, Cisco and Others Next?

Technology

These 5G Laptops Will Change the Way You Work