Move Over, Facebook: Why Your Business Needs to Be on Pinterest

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Making time to engage with customers on the growing list of social networking sites -- Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google+ -- can seem daunting. Where do you start? Data compiled by Wishpond, a maker of social media marketing applications in Vancouver, British Columbia, suggests that business owners would be wise to ramp up their presence on the social sharing site Pinterest.

According to its data, 43 percent of Pinterest users interact with retailers or brands they like on the site, compared with 24 percent of Facebook users. In fact, 70 percent of Pinterest users surveyed say they use Pinterest for inspiration on what to buy. Pins that include an item's price get 36 percent more likes than pins that don't.

Even if your business isn't trying to drum up retail sales, you should take notice of the social media platform. Research from consumer electronics giant Sony shows that an embedded "Pin-It" button gets 10-times more clicks than Twitter's "Tweet This" button. And Pinterest users spend a lot of time on the site, averaging 98 minutes a month.

For more stats on how Pinterest can drive sales and customer engagement, take a look at the infographic below.
 

Why Pinterest Is Good for Business

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

