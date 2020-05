The Art of the Response on Social Media

Here's a great example of how a brand turned an angry customer (me) complaining on them about Twitter into an evangelist for their brand. My company uses GoToMeeting for web conferencing. One day we had a presentation and we couldn't get the online meeting to work. I made some snarky tweet about it and within 5 minutes, someone from GoToMeeting responded back on Twitter with a "hey, what's going on? how can we help?" I responded, they gave me a link to an online FAQ that addressed the problem (we had to change one of our settings), and I was able to fix my problem and have my meeting on time. The brand became a hero to me. In a 10-minute time span, they turned me into a brand advocate, but to do that took plenty of planning. Somebody was sitting there monitoring Twitter with a list of links to FAQs just waiting for a problem to solve. That took a lot of planning and a lot of resources, but it was worth it. I've told that story dozens of times. The ROI of all that planning may not have been quantifiable, but it was very real. How can you be a hero to your customers?Adam Kleinberg, Traction Follow @adamkleinberg