How to Give Your Customers Exactly What They Want (Infographic)

July 30, 2013 1 min read

Your business lives and dies by its customers. And you don’t have a whole lot of room for error when it comes to taking care of them.

It takes a dozen positive experiences with your business for a customer to get over one negative experience, according to the infographic below by credit-card giant Visa. And that extends to social media, too. Almost two-thirds of consumers say that brands they follow on Twitter or Facebook don’t effectively communicate with them on those platforms.

There is an opportunity here. If you impress a customer with your attention to detail and genuine care, you can turn even the most reluctant customer into a champion of your brand. Approximately seven in 10 of those who received positive social care say they are likely to recommend the brand to their friends. Check out the infographic for more nuggets on how and why you should cater to your customers.

Source: Visa