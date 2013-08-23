Finance

Car-Service Company Uber Reportedly Valued at $3.5 Billion

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

Company valuation is always a bit of a game of smoke and mirrors. Even still, for a limo-service company making $125 million in annual revenue to be valued at $3.5 billion is enough to raise some eyebrows.

Kara Swisher at tech blog All Things D dug up some Delaware regulatory filings from earlier this month which disclose various stock offerings that, when crunched together, come up with the eye-popping valuation.

Uber is a San Francisco-based limo company which allows members to order and pay for cars entirely on their mobile phones. Founded in 2009 by Travis Kalanick, venture-backed Uber offers service in 35 cities across the world.

According to the regulatory filing, private-equity powerhouse TPG invested just shy of $90 million in Uber's latest round of funding while technology venture capital firm Benchmark bought more than 100,000 shares. Another $258 million investment came from Google Ventures, marking the largest deal Google's venture capital arm has ever made, according to TechCrunch.

We knew Google was excited about driverless cars, but it seems that if Google Ventures is willing to sink almost all of its $300 million annual funding into Uber, the tech-giant is into cars with drivers, too.

Related: The Art and Science of Company Valuations (Infographic)
 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

4 Fun Ways for Millennials to Dip Their Toes Into Investing

Finance

What Robin Hood CEO Wes Moore Learned From Loving His Career on Wall Street to Pursue His Passion

Finance

A New Breed of Private Equity Investors Present More Exit Options Than Ever for Entrepreneurs