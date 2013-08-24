Marketing

How Your Press Releases Can Grab the Most Attention

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Your Press Releases Can Grab the Most Attention
Image credit: instapage.com

Free Book Preview No BS Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

The ultimate guide to - producing measurable, monetizable results with social media marketing.
3 min read
This story originally appeared on PR Daily

There’s been a lot of recent attention paid to press releases and the links within them, which are the subject of new guidance from search giant Google. Fact is, most PR pros will see little if any impact on the results their news releases garner. 

The content and structure of press releases have a far greater influence on the visibility of the message, and as competition for attention increases, the formula for a successful press release is changing. 

Here are some ways to freshen the news releases your organization publishes, and get more results for your campaigns: 

Make social interaction a priority. 

• Serve your audience first. Frame the brand message in the context the audience craves.

• Content must do more than inform. It has to be interesting and useful to your audience members if they’re going to share and amplify your message. 

Rethink links. Use them strategically to provide more information for journalists and potential customers. 

• Link the names of people quoted in the press release to their bios or related blog posts they’ve authored. 

• Embed a call to action for potential customers toward the top of the press release. Real-world example: PR Newswire client Jive Software reported a 200 percent increase in website traffic to a specific page when they moved a call to action for readers toward the top of the press release, embedding it right after the lead paragraph. 

• Encourage on-the-spot social sharing. Highlight the key message or best piece of advice in your press release, and then embed a Click-to-Tweet link within.

Format the press release to maximize sharing. 

• Write a tweetable headline of 100 characters or fewer. (Use a deck head to add detail.) 

• Employ bullet points to highlight key points and draw readers’ eyes deeper into the copy. 

Develop a visual communications habit. 

• Including visuals can increase visibility. (Social networks and search engines both give visual content preference.) 

• Visuals extend the reach of your messages into channels like Pinterest, which requires a visual element and other visual-centric social networks.

Incorporate storytelling into press releases to make the messages more memorable and interesting. 

• Include a quote from someone other than an executive. Quote a happy customer, a customer service person noting how a new product has reduced support calls, or a member of the team that designed the product. 

• Break the formula for the press release, and dive into the value propositions, case studies, and benefits that your audience really wants to know about. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Let us help you take the NEXT step. Whether you have one-time projects, recurring work, or part-time contractors, we can assemble the experts you need to grow your company.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

How to Make Instagram Your Not-So-Secret Sales Weapon

Marketing

3 Tips for Maximizing Customer Relationships

Marketing

It's Time to Get Creative and Adapt Your Marketing to the Crisis