My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

How to Find the Right Mentor for Your Startup

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How to Find the Right Mentor for Your Startup
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Founder of Link Coworking
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Q: How do you go about finding a mentor when there aren't any available in your area? 

-Karthic Gurnani
Chennai, India

A: I find it hard to believe that mentors aren’t available in your area -- they are everywhere. There may not be a specific organization for mentor matching in your area, so you may need to do a little poking around.

Take a look at friends and family. My father ran a successful small business after a career in corporate America. When I decided to leave my job at Dell to be an entrepreneur, I started having a lot of business conversations with my dad. I also turned to friends and bounced ideas off of them on a regular basis. It was great to get their feedback, as they are successful in their own right, know me well and give great advice.

I also reached out to SCORE, a non-profit organization that offers free advice from retired professionals. SCORE set me up with an amazing mentor in a similar industry.  We have been working together for the past four years, and I consider her a friend for life.

Related: A Good Mentor Will Tell It Like It Is

Another great place to find mentors is at networking or service organizations, like your local Rotary club. I have met some amazing business leaders in my community and as an added bonus, Rotary is all over the globe with more than 100 groups just in India.

Moreover, if you have access to the internet, you can still find mentors -- even if there are slim pickings locally. Social media, LinkedIn and online groups have made the world much smaller and much easier to connect.

Lastly, if you can’t find the type of organization you want, form your own. Because I am an entrepreneur in the co-working space, I helped found an organization called The League of Extraordinary Coworking Spaces. It is a way for our members to find co-working spaces in the states as they travel. Besides being a benefit to members, the bi-weekly calls required of those who founded the group also provide an opportunity to brainstorm, and the constant encouragement has been priceless.

Related: Must-Have Mentors: How to Build Your Personal Board of Directors

When you do approach a potential mentor be respectful of their time. Make sure you are doing all the coordination and you're on time. Be prepared, and if they give you homework, do it. If you gel with your mentor be sure to make them feel appreciated. If you disagree with their advice or don’t feel comfortable, send a handwritten thank-you note and find someone that encourages, inspires and pushes you to the next level.

Have a question for YE’s experts? Submit your questions in the comments section below and those with the most likes from other readers will be answered. On Twitter, use the hashtag #YEask. Include your first and last name, your location (city and state) and the name of your business

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

5 Unmistakeable Benefits of Being a Solo Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Starting a Business That Increases Your Happiness Will Make You A Better Person

Starting a Business

Use These 5 Steps to Create a Marketing Plan