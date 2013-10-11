How the Right School Can Help You Thrive in a Lousy Job Market (Infographic)

October 11, 2013 1 min read

Any recent grad can tell you that finding a job is an uphill battle right now. However, graduating from the right school can help you get on the right track for a successful career.

Twenty-seven percent of unemployed adults have been looking for work for more than six months. Even among the employed, the numbers are grim: 25 percent of employed young adults are working in a position unrelated to their field and plan to quit quickly.

While 72 percent of educational institutions believe they’re adequately preparing students, only 45 percent of students agree. Entering a competitive job market, students and graduates are searching for on-the-job training and hands-on techniques, which the majority of schools do not provide.

Students need to educate themselves on what institutions can help them to jumpstart a successful career. Check out the infographic below, created by Northeastern University’s D’Amore-McKim School of Business, for tips on how find a school that will help you find a job after graduation.

