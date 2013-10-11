My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

How the Right School Can Help You Thrive in a Lousy Job Market (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
1 min read

Any recent grad can tell you that finding a job is an uphill battle right now. However, graduating from the right school can help you get on the right track for a successful career.

Twenty-seven percent of unemployed adults have been looking for work for more than six months. Even among the employed, the numbers are grim: 25 percent of employed young adults are working in a position unrelated to their field and plan to quit quickly.

While 72 percent of educational institutions believe they’re adequately preparing students, only 45 percent of students agree. Entering a competitive job market, students and graduates are searching for on-the-job training and hands-on techniques, which the majority of schools do not provide.

Students need to educate themselves on what institutions can help them to jumpstart a successful career. Check out the infographic below, created by Northeastern University’s D’Amore-McKim School of Business, for tips on how find a school that will help you find a job after graduation.

Click to Enlarge+

How the Right School Can Help You Thrive in a Lousy Job Market (Infographic)

 

Related: Are You a Risk-Taker or Just Reckless?

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Nicole Lapin
New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

Driven to Succeed: How an Entrepreneur's Love of Cars Led to a Lifetime of Success

Entrepreneurs

7 Signs It's Time to Quit Your Business

While Many Look for an Exit, Island Cannabis CEO Plans to Keep Company Private