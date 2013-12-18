The Difference Between Good and Bad Debt

December 18, 2013 3 min read

Put it on plastic It's something of an entrepreneurial cliché, but you can always use credit cards to fund your business. Just save them for short-term needs--when you need a few weeks, not months, of float on your money to obtain an immediate return. This can be for items such as a booth at a trade show, a last-minute sales trip to land new business or an emergency vendor payment.

I don't like debt. For nearly a decade, I've written about personal finances, both my own and those of others. And too many times I've seen how debt can act like a cancer, draining life from healthy bank accounts.

That said, debt can sometimes be used for good. It's OK to take on reasonable debt to pay for the few things that are likely to hold or even increase their value: an affordable mortgage (the key word being affordable), student loans or financing for a business.

As I'm sure you know, many businesses have cash-flow problems, and a loan or line of credit can smooth the ups and downs until the company gets through the rough patches or grows into a more stable income producer. Whether a person goes through a bank, a loan company such as Lending Club or Uncle Charlie from Allentown, the basic rules of securing credit still apply.

Prepare yourself. Before lending you money, a bank or other group will want to see a business plan and current financial statements. They'll also check your personal credit history, so be sure your credit score is excellent.

Shop for the best terms. If one bank wants to give you a loan, it's likely another will, too--and at a competitive rate. Just make sure to read contracts closely and ask the right questions to ensure you are being offered a better deal.

Borrow only what you can afford. Avoid the temptation to borrow more than the absolute minimum you need, no matter how much you are qualified for.

Debt isn't evil, but it can be dangerous. Use it wisely, and it can give you a financial edge, providing the flexibility to seize opportunities you otherwise couldn't afford and ones that could push your business to the next level.

That said, always remember: The best debt is one that has been repaid.

