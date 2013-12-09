How to Become an Authority Online in 8 Simple Steps (Video)

December 9, 2013 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Is it just me or do you also notice a lot of average branding and marketing strategies in the online space?

Guess what? Being average isn’t going to cut it if you want to be great.

So many entrepreneurs and business owners are striving for elite status, but just don’t have the authority to make it happen.

And the best way to set yourself up to win with your business is by becoming the authority in your industry.

What does that mean?

Most of the top authorities get more leads, consistent clients, have higher rates, endless demand, along with countless opportunities knocking at their doorstep.

If you want to get there, then here are the eight key things you can do right now to become an authority online:

Here is the breakdown for the 8 keys to becoming an authority in your industry online:

1. Know Your Expertise

The fakers will always be sniffed out so make sure you know your stuff like the back of your hand.

2. Write a Book

Everyone’s got a book these days as it’s so easy to self publish on Kindle. If you don’t have a book it’s going to have people second guessing your expertise.

3. Build an Authority Site (Invest in Design)

This doesn’t necessarily mean that you have to go overboard with the perfect design. It really means you want to focus on the layout and the flow of the site so the user will easily feel “at home” when they arrive.

4. Memorable and Sharable Content

Boring content sucks, and no one wants to read or share it. Create epic stuff that people can’t wait to share first.

5. Featured in Media

When you see someone on TV, in a magazine/newspaper of hear them on the radio frequently, they don’t get on their by chance… it’s because they have something of value and expertise to add to the segment. Work your way onto getting featured as often as possible.

6. Guest Posting

I like the idea of “being everywhere” and a great way to start is by guest posting on all of the authority sites in your industry.

7. Connecting With Influencers

Don’t just connect with them… but add massive value and promote them as you’ll quickly become the champion of their network if you do.

8. Speak at Events

This isn’t a must, but it sure helps when you do as the people that attend and speak at events tend to have their hands on the pulse of the industry.