Inspiring TED Talks Every Entrepreneur Should Watch

Inspiring TED Talks Every Entrepreneur Should Watch
Image credit: blog.ted.com
Seth Godin
TED Talks set the bar high when it comes to riveting presentations brimming with inspiring “ideas worth spreading.” They inform, engage and educate. Sometimes they even move us to reshape our careers, transform our businesses and change our lives for the better.

Busy entrepreneurs often don't have the time to sift through TED.com’s 1,600-plus “talks to stir your curiosity” -- not even for the 30-minute inspiration injection pay-off. No problem. We’ve selected a trio of the best and brightest TED Talks for professionals. They explore a range of timeless topics entrepreneurs care about, including how to market your ideas like wildfire, positively motivate employees, attain a healthy work-life balance and rock meetings on-the-go.

1. Tony Robbins: Why We Do What We Do
What gets you out of bed every day? Is it money? Is it fame? Or is it an insatiable internal drive that you can’t quite put your finger on?

In his classic and insanely popular talk (it boasts more than 3 million views), acclaimed life and business coach, author and motivational speaker Tony Robbins drops some serious knowledge on what motivates people to take action. 

Robbins explains how better understanding human needs and emotions that shape our life choices can help leaders consistently spur themselves and others to improve their performance and produce winning results. Oh, and you won’t want to miss when the motivational giant high-fives Al Gore.

2. Seth Godin: How to Get Your Ideas to Spread
Best-selling author and marketing expert Seth Godin delivered this insightful gem more than a decade ago, but all of the practical promotional wisdom he dropped in it still holds true today, if not more so thanks to the viral nature of the Internet and social media. 

In his amusing slide-packed speech, Godin, who isn’t yet donning his trademark yellow glasses, sheds brilliant light on why novel, interesting ideas and products grab our attention and spread faster than conventional ones. To make his point, the Stanford Graduate School of Business alum highlights some pretty darn funny product examples you won’t want to miss.

3. Nigel Marsh: How to Make Work-Life Balance Work
Killing it in business can take a heavy toll on your personal life. If anyone knows that well, it’s Nigel Marsh, co-founder of Earth Hour and author of Overworked and Underlaid (Allen & Unwin, 2009) and several other inspirational life and career advice books.

At 40, he says he was drinking too much, eating too much, working too hard and neglecting his family. And then he turned it all around by seriously taking control of his work-life balance.

In his talk, Marsh humorously and candidly details how his home life suffered as his work life skyrocketed. He describes how he meticulously planned for and achieved a happy, healthy work-life balance and how you can, too. Hint: Sleep, sports and sex -- in between bursts of work -- are must-haves that shouldn’t be neglected, well, because you know what they say about all work and no play.

And you don’t want to be a dull Jack, do you?

 

