This Startup Is Eyeing a Members-Only Bathroom in Times Square

March 3, 2014

This summer, one startup is hoping to bring some much-needed privacy -- and an added dash of glamour -- to one of the world’s most bustling intersections.

As a glitzy new take on the port-a-potty business, Posh Stow and Go is a luxury bathroom and storage facility for members only, slated to debut in New York City's Times Square this June.

Tourists and locals alike will be able to safely store their belongings while out and about -- as well as make use of the facility’s staffed, private restrooms featuring “soundproof rooms, motion sensor flushers and faucets, and high-powered hand dryers,” the company said.

Additional planned amenities include digitally resettable lockers, luxury showers in one of every five rooms, electronic charging stations and, eventually, private lounges for nursing mothers.

Beginning today, Posh Stow and Go is also launching a month-long crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo that will offer prospective users as much as half off their memberships. “I believe in deeply rewarding the early-bird supporters who help spread Posh’s message organically,” said the company’s founder, Wayne Parks.

Current packages available on the company’s site include three days of bathroom and locker storage for $24, six days for $4, and $60 for 10 days of use. Posh Stow and Go said it will sell limited packages to maximize the eventual user experience.

