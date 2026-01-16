Microsoft Closes Its Physical Libraries for AI-Powered ‘Skilling Hubs’

In a sign of the times, Microsoft shuttered its physical libraries in Redmond, Hyderabad, Beijing and Dublin this week, ending a nostalgic era where employees attended author talks and checked out CEO-recommended books. The spaces are being converted into “Skilling Hubs” for exploring emerging technologies.

The shift includes axing employee subscriptions to publications like The Information and Strategic News Service, which had served Microsoft for over 20 years. Strategic News Service didn’t hold back, telling The Verge that technology’s future depends on “flows of power, money, innovation and people — none of which are predictable based on LLMs’ probabilistic regurgitation of old information.”

Former Windows president Steven Sinofsky called the library “a crown jewel of the early days” on X, noting that Microsoft bought every PC book and acquired titles on employee request. Microsoft says it’s prioritizing digital resources employees actually use, but the closure marks the end of an era when even tech giants valued quiet spaces for analog learning.

