Updated Facebook 'Pages' Allow You to Stack Up Your Competitors' Social Metrics

With the just-announced redesign of its Pages feature, Facebook is going to allow businesses to stack up various metrics -- including page likes, post reach and more -- against one another in order to appraise overall social influence and content performance.

The Pages to Watch and Page Insights features, rolling out currently, enable administrators to create a list that can quantify the stats, performance and audience engagement of key competitors.

Additional changes to the “streamlined look” of its Pages, Facebook said, include a right column that will display all Page posts, and a left column that will list basic business information -- including maps, hours, contact information, photos and videos.

Facebook is also aiming to make it easier for admins to access crucial and time-sensitive information with its This Week column, which catalogues how many ads the company is currently running, the number of new likes it has recently garnered, as well as unread notifications and messages.

A new Build Audience menu at the top of each Page will send admins directly to their Ad Manager accounts.

The updates to Pages comes just days after Facebook announced an overhaul of its News Feeds in order to make its desktop version more consistent with the mobile platform. New features, also rolling out in coming weeks, include bigger photos and a new font.

For a closer look at some of Facebook’s latest developments, see here.

