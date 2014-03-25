What Would Make Mark Cuban 'Combust' If He Ran Box

March 25, 2014 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Mark Cuban is dishing out a little advice for Box in advance of its IPO: Focus on the financials.

Box, the content-collaboration company, filed to go public last night, and the deal could fetch the company a valuation of $2 billion.

Cuban, the billionaire investor and entrepreneur, was Box's first outside investor back in 2005. But a change in strategy at the company made him sell his stake about a year later.

Despite missing out on what could have been a nice payday when the company holds its initial public offering, Cuban seems unperturbed -- on Twitter at least -- and is warning about focusing on results.

I wish @BoxHQ the best but I would combust if 8 years in I was responsible for $169mm in losses against less revs.I hope IPO gets them going — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) March 25, 2014

According to its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Box lost $168 million last year.