Quiznos Is Bankrupt, But It Made an Awesome 'House of Thrones' Mashup

Scheming rulers. Shocking murders. Cultish fans. Game of Thrones and House of Cards are two television series ripe for a mashup. But, who could have predicted that Quiznos would be the company to bring the two together?

In an advertisement likely intended to redirect focus from its recent bankruptcy filing, the sandwich chain created the ultimate mashup for fans of HBO and Netflix. House of Cards main character Frank Underwood, complete with his Southern drawl, takes on various rivals for the Iron Throne including Arya Stark, Jaimie Lannister and Jon Snow.

Perhaps the franchise could learn a thing or two from Underwood on the importance of dominating the competition and the value of good barbeque. And, while sandwich franchises sadly don't exist in the "Game of Thrones" universe, the riotous and rebellious factions of Westeros provide plenty of evidence of how noble houses – and franchisees – will revolt if they feel taken advantage of.

