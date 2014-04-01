Your Customers Are Likely More Engaged on YouTube Than on Facebook or Twitter

April 1, 2014 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Get thee a YouTube channel!

While the quality of YouTube comments can be questionable, YouTube drives the most engaged traffic, according to a new study from Boston-based content-sharing Shareaholic. Meaning, YouTube users can be some of the most desirable customers a brand can have.

Video watchers are especially engaged and are more receptive to links within video descriptions, the study says. YouTube produced the lowest average bounce rate (about 43 percent), the highest pages per visit (2.99) and the longest visit duration (just under four minutes) the study reports. Viewers are used to spending a lot of time watching video, so what’s one more click to them?

Related: Bring Traffic to Your Site With These 4 Blogging Alternatives

While Google+ and LinkedIn don’t rake in the social referrals, the ones they do get are solid. Google+ users on average spend more than three minutes clicking things shared by their connections and bounce about 50 percent of the time. LinkedIn users normally spend more than two minutes on each link.

The time you spent crafting the perfect tweet and Facebook post amount to similar bounce rates (56 percent), pages per visit (just over two), and time on site (two minutes).

And Pinterest, while pleasing to the eye, only heeds a little more than a minute on a site post-click.

Related: Why You Should Be on Google+