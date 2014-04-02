Smartphone and Social Media Usage: Men vs. Women (Infographic)

April 2, 2014 1 min read

The old adage -- “Men are from Mars, women are from Venus” – absolutely holds water when it comes to how consumers use mobile technology.

Men turn to social media for business reasons more than women do, according to data compiled in the infographic below by personal finance website FinancesOnline.com. Men also, somewhat surprisingly, turn to social media for dating purposes more than women do.

Women, on the other hand, are more likely than men to use social media to stay in touch with family and friends, share photos with friends and to find how-to information.

Similarly, men and women look to their smartphones for different reasons when they interact with brands. Men are more likely than women to scan a QR code or coupon code. Women, meanwhile, are more likely to follow a brand on social media so that they stay up to date about deals.

Take a look at the infographic below for more details on how men and women see the mobile technology world differently.