Social Media

Smartphone and Social Media Usage: Men vs. Women (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
1 min read

The old adage -- “Men are from Mars, women are from Venus” – absolutely holds water when it comes to how consumers use mobile technology.     

Men turn to social media for business reasons more than women do, according to data compiled in the infographic below by personal finance website FinancesOnline.com. Men also, somewhat surprisingly, turn to social media for dating purposes more than women do.

Women, on the other hand, are more likely than men to use social media to stay in touch with family and friends, share photos with friends and to find how-to information.

Similarly, men and women look to their smartphones for different reasons when they interact with brands. Men are more likely than women to scan a QR code or coupon code. Women, meanwhile, are more likely to follow a brand on social media so that they stay up to date about deals.

Related: Mobile Phones Are Changing Retail. Here's How. (Infographic)

Take a look at the infographic below for more details on how men and women see the mobile technology world differently. 

Click to Enlarge+
Smartphone and Social Media Usage: Men vs. Women (Infographic)

 

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Social Media

How Humans Relate to Social Media

Social Media

How to Handle Digital Assets of the Deceased

Social Media

Will Facebook Advertising Survive After the Cambridge Analytica Scandal?