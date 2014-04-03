Twitter

Twitter Adds Multiple Photo Option, But Do Brands Care?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Twitter is going all in on its effort to make things more visual, but that doesn't mean feeds are getting packed with photos. At least not yet.

In the first week since Twitter gave users of its mobile app the ability to include up to four photos in a single tweet, a number of brands have experimented, but the single-photo option still appears to dominate.

The feature is still new and could catch on with time, but brands might be slow to adapt because it's not yet available on Twitter's web platform.

Here are some who have played around with it so far:

This could all change rather quickly if Twitter adjusts its website interface to allow for multiple photos in post.

Twitter also launched the ability to tag photos. As of now, a tag only links to a user’s profile and all tagged photos are not kept in a single place.

