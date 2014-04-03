Twitter Adds Multiple Photo Option, But Do Brands Care?
Twitter is going all in on its effort to make things more visual, but that doesn't mean feeds are getting packed with photos. At least not yet.
In the first week since Twitter gave users of its mobile app the ability to include up to four photos in a single tweet, a number of brands have experimented, but the single-photo option still appears to dominate.
The feature is still new and could catch on with time, but brands might be slow to adapt because it's not yet available on Twitter's web platform.
Here are some who have played around with it so far:
True brilliance is remembered by its effect on people, not things. pic.twitter.com/wQjjNEF2nH— General Electric (@generalelectric) March 28, 2014
.@MichaelWacha and @Grani_13 are done for the day. They were pretty much amazing. pic.twitter.com/aTibnSpSQn— MLB (@MLB) April 3, 2014
Blend a bottle of your favorite #NakedJuice + fruit + yogurt, and freeze for a refreshing snack. #yum pic.twitter.com/FiEGdrVr7z— Naked Juice (@nakedjuice) March 27, 2014
"I hope you'll keep...building bonds of friendship that will enrich your lives & enrich our world" --FLOTUS in China, pic.twitter.com/fxmuQN9JL9— The First Lady (@FLOTUS) March 28, 2014
Visually Content Hack: Using Multiple Photos in a Tweet http://t.co/uLFhuUc6f3 pic.twitter.com/9GxmetGSXD— Visually (@Visually) April 1, 2014
This could all change rather quickly if Twitter adjusts its website interface to allow for multiple photos in post.
Twitter also launched the ability to tag photos. As of now, a tag only links to a user’s profile and all tagged photos are not kept in a single place.Related: How Twitter Is Making it Easier to Travel Back in Time