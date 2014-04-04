Crowdfunding

The JOBS Act Two Years Later: Where We Are and What's Next for Crowdfunding (Infographic)

Two years ago tomorrow, President Obama signed the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act -- or JOBS Act -- into law. The landmark legislation fundamentally changed the way that entrepreneurs access capital.

Of particular note, the JOBS Act removed a ban on general solicitation, making it legal for entrepreneurs to publicize their efforts to raise capital. Also, the JOBS Act opened the door to allow unaccredited investors to invest in companies online via crowdfunding. The rules are still being negotiated in Washington, but when the Securities and Exchange Commission finally signs off on them, the multi-billion dollar crowdfunding industry is expected to expand even more.

Crowdfunding site Fundable generated the infographic below, summarizing the key provisions of the JOBS Act, why they are important and what’s coming next for the industry.

Have a looksee.  

The JOBS Act Two Years Later: Where We Are and What's Next for Crowdfunding (Infographic)

 

