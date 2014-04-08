Quiznos

Bankrupt Quiznos Settles With Franchisees in Cost Dispute

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
2 min read

Quiznos may still be bankrupt, but its ongoing battle with franchisees is coming to a close.

Quiznos has reportedly reached a settlement with 12 defunct franchisees who alleged the Denver-based sandwich chain cost them millions of dollars through hidden markups on food and supplies.

The franchisees were suing Quiznos for more than $40 million total. Quiznos countersued the franchisees for $3 million, claiming the owners had breached their contracts by abandoning their stores and by halting royalty payments and advertising contributions, according to The Denver Post.

Related: Quiznos Is Bankrupt, But It Made an Awesome 'House of Thrones' Mashup

The lawsuits are reminiscent of a number of other franchisee lawsuits against the chain. The biggest suit resulted in a multimillion settlement in 2009 settlement, in which Quiznos forked over $95 million in a class-action lawsuit that covered 6,900 franchisees.

With Quiznos declaring bankruptcy in February, franchisees expressed hope that the restructuring would serve as an opportunity to progress on proposed changes to the chain's business model.

“The [Quiznos franchise association] Board has made recommendations to the Quiznos management team on changes to the business model that need to be made as part of this restructure to help struggling franchisees and stop store closures by increasing franchisee profitability,” the board said in a statement following reports of the franchisor preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. 

Related: Report: Quiznos Is Preparing to File for Bankruptcy

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Quiznos

Bankrupt Quiznos Settles With Franchisees in Cost Dispute

Quiznos

Quiznos Is Bankrupt, But It Made an Awesome 'House of Thrones' Mashup

Weekly News Roundup

Jeff Bezos Plans Rocket Launches in Florida: Weekly News