Project Grow

3 Apps That Can Give You a Dose of Inspiration

Contributor
Serial Entrepreneur, Mentor and co-founder of YoungEntrepreneur.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There comes a time in every entrepreneur’s life when they need a little kick of inspiration. If you’re feeling your resolutions starting to wear down with the realities of daily life, it might be time to consider some motivational apps.

Here are three that can help inspire you to get back to business and feel pumped toward achieving your goals again.

LIFTThis free app is like a motivational coach and support community combined. Unlike other more niched apps, LIFT allows you to enter a whole gammit of aspirations, from working out more to meditating daily, follow-up phone calls and daily writing. Whatever you want to achieve, you can program it into the app. Download it to get started with entering your own goals and finding like-minded users in the LIFT community. You’ll be able to monitor your progress daily, set reminders and be notified when you accomplish tasks. It’s a great way to not only organize your goals, but also to monitor your progress.

Related: Building a Productivity App? Learn These 5 Productivity Methods.

QuotesThe Quotes app is like having a mentor stored on your iPhone or iPad. Every day you get a pop-up message delivering a daily slice of advice from some of the great minds of the past centuries, as well as today’s business and thought leaders. Sometimes all you need is a little jolt to help get your creative juices kick started again -- the Quotes app can help you get it.

StreaksIf you’re into the Jerry Seinfeld approach of skill mastery through daily practice, then the Streaks app is right for you. Program goals to calendars and track the consecutive days you practice with the satisfying visual of an “X” for each day done. You’ll also be able to track the tasks and steps required to reach a specific goal and monitor each goal’s track separately to keep an eye on it all. Never miss a day with the Streaks app.

Know of any other motivational apps? Let us know in the comments section.

Related: 3 Mobile Apps to Help You Make Good Habits -- Or Break Bad Ones

