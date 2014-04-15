Would You Spend $1,500 on Google Glass?

April 15, 2014 2 min read

It's been about a year since Google Glass was formally released to a select, invite-only crowd of "Explorers." Today -- and today only! -- Google is allowing any shmoe who wants a pair of the computerized glasses to get their uber geek wearable tech fix on.

There are a few catches, however. First, and possibly the biggest, is the price tag. Google is still charging $1,500 for each pair of Glass. Even after about 12 months, the cost hasn't come down. Bummer.

The other big thing is the negative stigma. By now you've probably heard of "Glassholes." It's fairly easy to do some pretty stupid things with smart tech that you wear on your face. You don't want to be a Glasshole.

But there has been some serious backlash against Glass wearers -- especially in tech-heavy San Francisco. The latest: a reporter from Business Insider was assaulted while walking down the sidewalk in San Francisco's Mission District. A person grabbed the glasses off the reporter's face and ran off with them before eventually smashing them onto the ground.

Not cool. Not cool at all.

So, we ask you, is it worth all the money and potential hassle to have a smart pair of glasses on your face?



