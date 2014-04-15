Ex-NFL Star Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Scores a Touchdown for Bitcoin Awareness on Twitter

April 15, 2014 2 min read

Charlie Shrem may be on house arrest, but Bitcoin has another new celeb champion, and his record is cleaner than “Bitcoin Bill” Congressman Steve Stockman. Well, somewhat.

If you guessed Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson, you’re right. Yeah, we didn’t see this one coming either.

The former NFL bad-boy wide receiver, who burned through short-lived, tumultuous stints with the Cincinnati Bengals, the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins, is the latest pro athlete to hop aboard the celebrity Bitcoin bandwagon. Or to at least think about it.

The hot-tempered VH1 “Ochocinco: The Ultimate Catch” dating show star tweeted about his budding interest in the complex digital currency yesterday.

Discussing the concept of @Bitcoin with a friend. Can y'all show me how easy it is? #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/blS4OVPe37 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) April 14, 2014

A handful of Twitter users responded to the not exactly viral tweet (by this afternoon, it had only garnered only 47 retweets and 41 favorites), perhaps hoping to give the Miami native a leg up in unravelling the enigma that is Bitcoin. One even pointed out that Bitcoin isn’t taxable. Wrong!

Ochocinco’s apparently still only in the early “what the heck is Bitcoin” phase we all went through, and he’s been “discussing the concept” with a friend. He seems far from ready to accept Bitcoin as a form of payment for fan gear, however, like Seattle Seahawks’ cornerback Richard Sherman recently started doing.

Maybe Johnson, a prolific serial tweeter, was trying to be ironic when he asked the Twitterverse “Can y’all show me how easy it [Bitcoin] is?”

Lesson No. 1: Bitcoin and easy don’t go well together. Just ask Shrem.

