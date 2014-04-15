Bitcoin

Ex-NFL Star Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Scores a Touchdown for Bitcoin Awareness on Twitter

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former West Coast Editor
2 min read

Charlie Shrem may be on house arrest, but Bitcoin has another new celeb champion, and his record is cleaner than “Bitcoin Bill” Congressman Steve Stockman. Well, somewhat.

If you guessed Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson, you’re right. Yeah, we didn’t see this one coming either.  

The former NFL bad-boy wide receiver, who burned through short-lived, tumultuous stints with the Cincinnati Bengals, the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins, is the latest pro athlete to hop aboard the celebrity Bitcoin bandwagon. Or to at least think about it.

Related: 3 Celebs Jumping on the Bitcoin Bandwagon (and One Who Says She's an 'Idiot' for Missing It)

The hot-tempered VH1 “Ochocinco: The Ultimate Catch” dating show star tweeted about his budding interest in the complex digital currency yesterday.

A handful of Twitter users responded to the not exactly viral tweet (by this afternoon, it had only garnered only 47 retweets and 41 favorites), perhaps hoping to give the Miami native a leg up in unravelling the enigma that is Bitcoin. One even pointed out that Bitcoin isn’t taxable. Wrong!

Ochocinco’s apparently still only in the early “what the heck is Bitcoin” phase we all went through, and he’s been “discussing the concept” with a friend. He seems far from ready to accept Bitcoin as a form of payment for fan gear, however, like Seattle Seahawks’ cornerback Richard Sherman recently started doing.  

Maybe Johnson, a prolific serial tweeter, was trying to be ironic when he asked the Twitterverse “Can y’all show me how easy it [Bitcoin] is?”

Lesson No. 1: Bitcoin and easy don’t go well together. Just ask Shrem

Related: The Winklevoss Twins Score Virgin Galactic Tickets to Space, Paying With Bitcoin

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Bitcoin

Bad News Day for Bitcoin: It's Destroying the World and Bank Accounts

Bitcoin

Bitcoin: The Swindle of the Century

Bitcoin

New Research Shows Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise Was a Scam