KFC to Bring Back the Infamous Double Down

April 16, 2014 2 min read

KFC is doubling down on the most infamous chicken offering on its menu in recent memory. That's right – the Double Down is coming back.

After courting high school students with the drumstick corsage, KFC is reportedly bringing back the bacon and cheese "sandwich" that utilized two pieces of fried chicken instead of a bun.

When it was first released in 2010, the Double Down quickly went viral as people posted videos of themselves eating it on YouTube. The sandwich even made an appearance on The Colbert Report, with Stephen Colbert calling a "warped creation of a syphilitic brain."

In many ways, the Double Down is the forerunner of the weird and quirky fast-food market that's booming today. The high-calorie sandwich fits right in amongst other Yum Brands Franken-foods like Taco Bell's Waffle Taco and KFC's own chicken corsage.

Plus, the Double Down returns right when companies across the board are expanding their chicken offerings. Domino's is serving up its own cheesy chicken offering with the pizza-toppings covered Specialty Chicken. Yum Brands has been exploring a chicken sandwich concept called Super Chix, while Umami Burger founder Adam Fleishman is entering the chicken mashup arena with ChocoChicken in May.

It may have been a few years since the Double Down has been on KFC menus, but with heavily-hyped quirky food and chicken offerings on the rise, it should fit right in.

