What's That Song? Apple's iOS 8 May Be Able to Tell You.

April 17, 2014 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Love that song that's playing but don't know what it's called? Apple’s next iOS may be able to help you figure out.

The iPhone maker is reportedly partnering with Shazam Entrainment., whose app helps users identify songs by listening through a phone’s microphone and matching it to a database.

The new feature will be integrated directly into the software and won’t require users to download a separate app, according to a report published by Bloomberg. Users will be able to access the feature through Apple’s voice activated search feature Siri.

Related: 6 Ways to Extend Your iPhone Battery Life After Updating to iOS 7.1

The new Shazam-based music discovery feature could be debuted as early as June 2 when Apple unveils iOS 8 at its World Wide Developer Conference in Cupertino, Calif.

Shazam can already take credit for millions of song downloads from the iTunes store thanks to a built-in link. And with upwards of 90 million regular users, Apple’s move could be aimed at reinvigorating its overall music offerings, especially as download sales have slowed and users have gravitated more towards internet streaming services like Spotify and Pandora.

Related: Apple Engineer Provides Rare Glimpse Into iPhone Invention Secrets

Last year Apple introduced iTunes Radio, an ad-supported Pandora competitor with plans to take it international in the near future. The company is also thinking about making iTunes Radio a standalone app instead of as a feature within the iTunes store as it is today.

Apple has also reportedly internally built a subscription based service to compete with companies like Spotify and Beats Music but has kept from releasing it to avoid hurting download sales.

Related: Want to Text and Walk and Still See Where You're Going? Apple Has a Patent for That.