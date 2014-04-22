Linkedin

What Types of Photos Should You Share on LinkedIn?

LinkedIn, the job-hunting and career-networking site, is beginning to roll out photo sharing via mobile for all 300 million of its members.

LinkedIn introduced photo sharing last spring, but it was confined solely to desktop. Now users will be able to add photos their updates from their mobile phones from the LinkedIn app.

Skeptical on photos? A LinkedIn profile with a photo is 11 times more likely to be viewed and updates with a photograph get 5 times more shares, Nicole Williams, LinkedIn’s career expert said. With stats like that, and with a competitive job market, photos are how you can set yourself apart and offer a glimpse into your personality and work ethic.

So, what kind of photographs should you add and which should you save for your private Facebook page?

For starters, Williams says to avoid personal photos and keep it professional. If you’re adding photos of your vacation to the Florida Keys, that is time spent that a potential employer, investor or client could be learning about your professional background.

Add photos of your work or your team’s work. Add photos of you meeting interesting people or giving presentations. Just make sure if you are posting photos of colleagues, you get their permission. If you’re sharing a photo of an awesome Excel spreadsheet, make sure to obscure sensitive information.

Not only can people add photos to their profiles, but businesses can too. Photos highlighting a firm’s personality can go a long way in attracting new business. (Accountants have fun, too!)

As of now, the photos are only visible as part of your status updates. There are no separate albums for photos.

