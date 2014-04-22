Project Grow

What Motivates Entrepreneurs to Do What They Do? (Infographic)

Being a business owner is all about the Benjamins, right? Well, actually, no.

More entrepreneurs say they are driven to become successful business owners because of the sense of personal achievement it provides than for financial stability, according to a new survey by online small-business community Manta and tech giant Dell

Of the more than 3,000 small-business owners surveyed, 37 percent say their No. 1 motivation is the feeling of self-worth they enjoy in fulfilling a lifelong dream. About two-thirds as many respondents reported that their top motivation is money and a feeling of financial security.

For many entrepreneurs, being recognized for their hard work, either through an award or happy customers, gives them the energy to keep pushing through the long days, according to the survey. Almost 4 out of 10 survey respondents said that their first repeat customer was their most significant business milestone.

Take a spin through the infographic below for a deeper look at what drives business owners. And tell us in your own words: What drives you as an entrepreneur?

What Motivates Entrepreneurs to Do What They Do (Infographic)

 

