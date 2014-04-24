Acquisitions

Etsy Just Bought an Electronics E-Tailer Called Grand St. Here's Why.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

In the market for some “bedphones” -- a lightweight headset for sleeptime listening? Or perhaps you’re seeking a brand new iPhone case -- one that could, say, transform your smartphone into a Swiss Army Knife?

These are the kinds of inventions -- and then some -- proliferating on Grand St., an online marketplace founded in Brooklyn in 2012, where indie hardware makers vend their cutting-edge creations.

And now, in addition to raising $1.3 million in seed funding and attracting hundreds of thousands of members, it has won the eye of a fellow Brooklyn behemoth that operates a strikingly similar business model: Etsy.

Related: Come August, Etsy Merchants Can Sell Directly to Retailers

Etsy CEO Chad Dickerson announced the company’s acquisition of Grand St. in a blog post yesterday. The transaction is rumored to be worth just under $10 million, according to Recode, comprising a mix of both cash and stock.

While Etsy does currently vend some electronics, the purchase implies that the crafty giant is staking a noted claim in the burgeoning homemade-tech sphere.

Next week, Grand St.’s eight employees will move to Etsy headquarters, a spokeswoman confirmed to Recode, though the site will continue to operate separately for the foreseeable future.

“While this is a big step for us as a company, we plan to change very little about the site and your experience of Grand St. in the near term,” wrote Grand St. founder Amanda Peyton, a tech entrepreneur and Y-Combinator alumni, on the company’s blog.

Related: Make Your Own Luck and Get Acquired

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Acquisitions

How to Make Your Startup's Acquisition a Beginning, Not an End

Acquisitions

Why Prioritizing Company Culture Is the Key to a Successful Acquisition

Acquisitions

They Were Acquired ... and Then the Buyer Went Bust