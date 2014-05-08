Mergers and Acquisitions

Hear That? Apple May Buy Beats Electronics in $3.2 Billion Mega Deal.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Managing Editor
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Looking to turn up the volume on its “cool” factor, Apple is reportedly cooking up a plan to buy Beats Electronics.

The consumer tech giant is reportedly in talks to buy the premium headphone maker for $3.2 billion in a deal that could be announced as soon as this week, sources told the Financial Times.

The move would mark Apple’s largest acquisition ever.

Related: Should You Buy an iPhone 5S Now or Wait For the iPhone 6?

Beats, which was founded in 2008 by hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre and record producer Jimmy Iovine, was once majority owned by phone maker HTC. HTC sold nearly half of its stake in July 2012 for about $150 million, and the remainder for $265 million last fall.

Beats also received a $500 million investment from private-equity firm Carlyle Group in September.

If a deal is inked, Apple would acquire Beats’ streaming service, which launched in January, and its headphone and audio equipment unit, the Financial Times reports.

Related: Steve Jobs' 13 Most Inspiring Quotes

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Your Cannabis Company Was Acquired. Now What?

When's the Right Time to Sell Your Cannabis Company?

Mergers and Acquisitions

6 Things Big Companies Look for When Buying Your Startup