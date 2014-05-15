Every Entrepreneur Should Heed These 3 Pieces Of Sage Wisdom

May 15, 2014 3 min read

We always look up to those who took a chance and made it big and want to know how we can find similar success. Here are three pieces of advice from super-successful entrepreneurs and why you need to listen to them now.

1. “Always look for the fool in the deal. If you don’t find one, it’s you.” -- Mark Cuban, owner of Dallas Mavericks

You know when you get the email about helping fund a deposed Nigerian prince that it’s a scam, but do you know the less subtle art of bad deals? Before you go into business with anyone, you need to take some serious time to do your research. Know who you’re going into business with and perhaps even more importantly, why. What are your motivations for this partnership? What are theirs? By knowing everyone at the table, you ensure that you aren’t the fool in your dealings. Do your research and don’t be afraid to ask questions or walk away from a bad deal in the making.

2. “Don’t worry about failure. You only have to be right once.” -- Drew Houston, CEO of Dropbox

Don’t let failure hold you back, or worse yet, keep you from trying. You already know that failure is a part of the business of entrepreneurship, but it’s easier said than done when you’re picking yourself back up after a bad break. Remember that with a shift in your perspective you can transform the stumbles and falls into opportunities to improve yourself and your business offerings. What didn’t work? What did? Keep at it -- you only have to get it right once.

3. “Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do.” -- Steve Jobs, founder of Apple

You’re going to work hard as an entrepreneur -- why not work hard at something you love? This is perhaps the greatest draw of entrepreneurialism. You have the ability to invest your time, money and work into doing something that you love. If you’re going to pursue the entrepreneurial lifestyle, do yourself a favor and make sure it’s in pursuit you are passionate about. You’re going to need that enthusiasm and belief for the long road ahead and it will drive you to push harder and do more than others. Pick what you love and get to work.

