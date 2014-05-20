Culture

Just How Long Has 'Selfie' Been Around, Anyway?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Here at Entrepreneur, we're betting that "drone" will be 2014's word of the year, but there are some words that have entered the lexicon and just refuse to let go, like Oxford Dictionary's 2013 honoree, "selfie."

"Selfie" is among more than 150 new words that Merriam-Webster has added to the latest edition of its collegiate dictionary. Only, it's not so new -- Merriam-Webster says the word was first used in 2002.

Some the selfie's contemporaries include "gamification" (coined in 2010), "hashtag" and "tweep" (both 2008), "unfriend" (2003 with the advent of Facebook ) and "crowdfunding" (2006). 

Related: Cringe-Worthy Jargon That Should Be Retired Before 2014

Meanwhile, "catfish" is no longer just the type of fish, but a "person who sets up a false personal profile on a social networking site for fraudulent or deceptive purposes," popularized by the 2010 documentary and current MTV series of the same name now in its third season. 

"Fangirl" dates back to 1934, though you can currently find both fanboys and girls having 'all the feels' about their favorite fandoms through their preferred mode of "social networking" (1998), all while avoiding any "spoiler alerts" (1994).   

While the "digital divide," defined as "the economic, educational, and social inequalities between those who have computers and online access and those who do not" was coined in 1996, "big data" first came into play in 1980.

Related: The Two Words Steve Jobs Hated Most

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Culture

What's the Secret to the Success of Google, Ikea and Four Seasons? A Dynamic Culture.

Culture

No More Ping-Pong Tables! This Designer Is Changing How Startup Offices Look And Feel.

Culture

7 Elements of Company Culture That Ensure Your Business Keeps Improving