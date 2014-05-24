Staying Resilient Through the Ups and Downs

May 24, 2014 3 min read

This story originally appeared on melaniespring.com



Resilience is that ineffable quality that allows some people to be knocked down by life and come back stronger than ever. Rather than letting failure overcome them and drain their resolve, they find a way to rise from the ashes.

My favorite part: They find a way to rise from the ashes -- a quality entrepreneurs need to possess.

You have big ideas. You know you're going to make it, it may just take some time, possibly a lot of time. There are ups and downs, highs and lows, great days and horrible ones. You love your job one day and wish you worked for "the man" the next. But you're resilient. You will hold onto the hope you started with and power through each challenge - because it's your job.

That said, it isn't always easier. Here are five ways to stay resilient and motivated.

1. Find a mentor. Being able to talk through your worries with someone who can offer up real advice (and will let you cry on her shoulder) will keep your head in the game. Find someone you can trust, who understands the ins and outs of your industry and you can learrn from. Don't know someone? One place you can turn to is business-counselor organization Score.

2. Write it down. I use a five-year journal that allows me write six simple lines every day for five years and keep track of what's going on in my business and life. If you can keep it up past the first year, you'll start seeing patterns in your moods, trends in your business and find ways to keep moving forward.

3. Get out of the office. Exercise can make you happy, even if it's as simple as a long walk. If you don't think you have time, make it. Get up earlier, quit working so late or take a 30-minute mid-day break. It will kick up your endorphins and make you more creative.

4. Surround yourself with positive people. Being around happy people will motivate you. Whether it's the people you hire or the regulars at the coffee shop, find space to be inspired by others. You can also join the community at happier.com, where you can share your happy moments and read others.

5. Give back. When you give to others, you get so much more in return. Join a group that gives back to the community. People who give tend to be more positive. For some ideas, try rotary.org and check out a club near you.

