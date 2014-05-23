FDA

When Is Hummus Not Hummus? When Regulators Say So.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
2 min read

What makes hummus, hummus? Sabra is pushing the Food and Drug Administration to find out.

The largest hummus producer in the U.S. is tired of non-chickpea-heavy knockoffs passing themselves off as hummus. So, Sabra is petitioning the FDA to define hummus as predominantly comprised of chickpeas and no less than 5 percent tahini.

"A food item that is not made of chickpeas… is not hummus," said Ronen Zohar, Sabra's CEO, in a statement. "As the category leader, we have introduced hummus to the market; we are driving continued adoption rates and we do see it as our responsibility to support the growing community of hummus lovers by protecting the purity of hummus in the marketplace."

Related: EU Wants U.S. to Stop Using European Cheese Names 

The FDA has established standards of identity for a range of other popular U.S. condiments and dips, including peanut butter, ketchup, mayonnaise and cream cheese. However, it often takes a boost in popularity and mainstream acceptance for the government to get involved in defining what makes a snack a snack.

Another key player in snack-based government intervention is certain producers' hopes to keep competitors with "inauthentic" products out of the game. After a legal dispute with Fage yogurt, a British court ruled that Chobani could not label its products "Greek yogurt" in the U.K., because its yogurt is made in the U.S., unlike Fage yogurt. The EU has also gotten involved in food identity battles, as European trade officials have argued that cheese labels such as Gorgonzola, Parmesan and Feta should be reserved for European use

Related: Chobani Can't Be Marketed as 'Greek Yogurt' in the U.K.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

FDA

FDA Bans Some Cilantro Imports After Finding Feces and Toilet Paper in Fields

FDA

When Is Hummus Not Hummus? When Regulators Say So.

Here's Why the DEA Re-Scheduling Just One Cannabis-Based Drug Is a Very Big Deal