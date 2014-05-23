Yelp

Facebook Lets Restaurants Post Menus to Pages; Yelp Announces New Video Feature

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Watch out, Yelp.

As of yesterday, restaurant owners can feature menus directly on their company Facebook pages.

The social network made the process extremely simple: all a restaurant owner has to do is upload a PDF of his or her menu and the deal is done.

It's a smart move by Facebook. Users who discover a restaurant on the social network will now presumably peruse the menu directly on the restaurant's page, instead of searching for it on Google or Yelp.

Could the tech giant eventually take on GrubHub Seamless, the online ordering company? As Mashable notes, while you can't order food directly through Facebook yet, it seems like a logical next step.

The move is a direct jab at Yelp, although the business review site is making an update of its own.

Soon, Yelp will allow users to upload short video clips of up to 12 seconds in the same way that they currently upload photos, the company's mobile product manager, Madhu Prabaker, told Business Insider. Apparently, these videos will allow users to better convey a business's "ambience." 

"Elite" Yelp users will be able to access the feature in June, before it's rolled out to the broader public.

Related: In the Face of Ruinous Online Reviews, Businesses Today Are Turning the Tables

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Yelp

Yelp Tests Robot Food Deliveries

Yelp

Yelpers to Have Their Own Show on The Food Network

Yelp

Yelp and OpenTable Quietly End Partnership as Rivalry Heats Up