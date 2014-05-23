Facebook Lets Restaurants Post Menus to Pages; Yelp Announces New Video Feature

May 23, 2014 2 min read

Watch out, Yelp.

As of yesterday, restaurant owners can feature menus directly on their company Facebook pages.

The social network made the process extremely simple: all a restaurant owner has to do is upload a PDF of his or her menu and the deal is done.

It's a smart move by Facebook. Users who discover a restaurant on the social network will now presumably peruse the menu directly on the restaurant's page, instead of searching for it on Google or Yelp.

Could the tech giant eventually take on GrubHub Seamless, the online ordering company? As Mashable notes, while you can't order food directly through Facebook yet, it seems like a logical next step.

The move is a direct jab at Yelp, although the business review site is making an update of its own.

Soon, Yelp will allow users to upload short video clips of up to 12 seconds in the same way that they currently upload photos, the company's mobile product manager, Madhu Prabaker, told Business Insider. Apparently, these videos will allow users to better convey a business's "ambience."

"Elite" Yelp users will be able to access the feature in June, before it's rolled out to the broader public.

