Video Games

As Buried Cartridges Are Unearthed, Atari Plots a Comeback

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
3 min read

Once a formative trailblazer in the world of arcade games and home-game consoles, antiquated Atari is now looking to rise from the grave -- in more ways than one.

The company is in the midst of plotting a comeback -- again. While its previous resurrections focused on computers and even laser printers, Atari's latest plan is to concentrate on social and disrupting underserved markets.

The company plans on releasing a social-casino game and another game called Pridefest in which users will be able to create their own L.G.B.T. parades. It is also looking to leverage past titles -- like Asteroids -- as the basis for television shows.

Related: Why Google is Looking to Scoop Up Twitch

Leading the charge is Frederic Chesnais, a French gaming industry veteran. (This is his second stab at the CEO position at Atari.) He is not only hoping to target the demographic that grew up loving Atari but also people who aren't familiar with it.

“We’re trying to go after the young generation so they know what the brand is and what the brand means,” Chesnais told The New York Times. “It’s difficult, but we have to do it.”

All this despite having filed for bankruptcy last December, whittling down to fewer than a dozen employees and switching CEOs seven times over the past 14 years.

Related: 3 Things Video Games Can Teach You About Being a Better Business Leader

At the same time that a new leader is seeking to breathe new life into the company by pivoting towards mobile and Facebook games, a brand new documentary slated for release later this year will confirm a long-rumored myth: The company once buried a trove of failed games in a New Mexico landfill.

That documentary, which is coincidentally being produced by Xbox, bears the working title, Atari: Game Over. It will depict how excavators, in April, unearthed hundreds of copies of Atari’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial -- often panned as one of the worst video games of all time -- in addition to joysticks and other Atari releases, including Ms. Pac-Man, Asteroids and Space Invaders. While no official record of the dump exists, it is still unclear why Atari chose to dispose of the merchandise as such.

Whether the company can reclaim its former stature or whether these latest efforts are merely akin to dredging up a discomfiting past remains to be seen.

Related: Why Microsoft Is Thankful for a 5-Year-Old Xbox Fan

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Video Games

Blizzard CEO and President Mike Morhaime Steps Down

Video Games

Upcoming Pokémon Game on Nintendo Switch Hopes to Capture Huge Mobile Fan Base of 'Pokémon Go'

Video Games

New Museum Chronicles the History of Video Games and Nintendo's Arrival to America