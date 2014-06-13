Graduation

10-Year-Old Boy-Genius is One of the Youngest High School Graduates Ever

Like many 10-year-olds, Tanishq Abraham harbors dreams of one day becoming president of the United States (and a scientist and a doctor and curing cancer). Unlike his peers, however, Abraham just received a personalized letter from the White House congratulating him on a rather singular achievement: he is one of the youngest people in the world to graduate from high school.

Abraham, who was admitted to the high-IQ society Mensa at age four, celebrated the accomplishment bedecked in a cap and gown at a special ceremony last weekend thrown by his parents and attended by roughly 200 friends and family members.

“The way my brain works is that when you give me something, information about that topic comes into my mind," the Sacramento, CA resident told the AP. "I don't know what it is, but that's how it is for me."

Related: How a Teenage Entrepreneur Built a Startup on Bitcoin Riches

In a speech at the ceremony, Abraham said “it’s been a rough and bumpy ride, but I reached my destination early.” He thanked his parents for their unfailing support. “My mom recognized my intellectual talent when I was only a few months old,” he said. “I’m extremely humbled by those who have been inspired by me,” Abraham concluded, whereupon his 8-year-old sister, Tiara -- who is also a Mensa member -- honored him by singing a medley of Somewhere Over the Rainbow and What a Wonderful World.

Abraham, who was home-schooled, graduated from high school with -- you guessed it -- a 4.0 average, and has been taking classes at a local Sacramento community college since March. He expects to graduate from a four-year university by 12 or 13, according to the Today show.

Related: Pass It On: Encourage Your Kids to Become Entrepreneurs With These 5 Lessons

