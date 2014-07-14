Project Grow

4 Things I've Learned While Planning a New Business That's a Passion Project

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Founder and Publicist, Fifteen Media
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

About six months ago, when I decided to finally begin working on a new startup, I thought I was prepared for the challenge. After all I had been successfully running my public relations business, fifteen media, for more than four years. I figured at least I knew what to expect when it comes to starting a business. How wrong I was.

The main difference is that my new project, Glamtrepreneur, deals with an issue that's very important to me. The company I'm planning to launch next year will have a goal of creating programming and initiatives to teach girls about entrepreneurship. Don’t get me wrong, I still enjoy doing PR and I will still continue to do it, but I didn’t realize how a passion project, like Glamtrepreneur, would unleash a whole different set of learning experiences.

Now that I have successfully hosted half the Glamtrepreneur workshops I have scheduled for the summer, I can share a thing or two about launching a business associated with a cause one deeply cares about:

Related: When Passion Is a Pitfall and Seeking Bliss Is Bogus

1. Learn to harness the passion. At times passion is a double-edge sword. Entrepreneurs need to be passionate about what they do to make their business succeed. But passion can also be a detriment. When I first started working on Glamtrepreneur, every time I talked about it, I would get unnecessarily fired up about what I was doing. I realized that I needed to scale back my approach a bit or no one would ever take me seriously.

One thing that has helped me tremendously is hiring an outside writer to develop talking points. This way when I meet with people I can convey my passion and ideas in a concise manner -- rather than rambling on and on.

2. Enjoy the ride. It's harder to be patient when I work on a passion project. With my PR business, I feel like I can go with the flow. I take one thing at a time, and I haven't worried that I need to do everything at once. For Glamtrepreneur, I find myself constantly worrying about where I want the project to be one day, rather than focusing on what I am doing today.

Related: The Esquire Guy on the Problem With Passion

3. Don’t become frustrated when people don’t understand the vision. When people don’t immediately get what I am trying to do with Glamtrepreneur, I'm impatient. If someone doesn’t think my project is important, I take it as a personal insult. That hasn't been the case for me in running my PR firm. But I recognize that I need to learn to detach my emotions from this new project as best as I can.

The other night, for example, I was on a date with someone I had been seeing for a few weeks. I felt myself becoming extremely defensive when he didn't quite understand my vision for Glamtrepreneur. I had to remind myself that not everyone can immediately jump into my head and comprehend all my ideas.

Be grateful. Through my work on the Glamtrepreneur project, I have realized how many people it takes to turn a vision into a reality. Sometimes entrepreneurs might take for granted the other people around them. But there is no way to execute a plan without others. Even though a startup owner might have great ideas, he or she can't do everything alone.

Take the time to tell people thank you because without them there's no business. Starting a new enterprise is definitely a team effort.

Related: How to Transform Your Passion into a Successful Business

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Passion

'Spongebob Squarepants' Creator Stephen Hillenburg Dead at 57

Passion

How to Successfully Transition From Passion to Passion in Business

Passion

The 6 Things You Must Drive Yourself to Do to Find Business Success