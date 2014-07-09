The Daily Schedules of Creative Geniuses (Interactive Graphic)

July 9, 2014 2 min read

How and when does creative genius happen? Is there a formula that we can follow, a lifestyle to live? A pattern that leads to miraculous moments of brilliance?

While there is no one answer, there is plenty of evidence that having a routine does facilitate creativity. However ironic that may seem.

“Our goals can only be reached through a vehicle of a plan, in which we must fervently believe, and upon which we must vigorously act. There is no other route to success,” said Pablo Picasso, the legendary artist.

Related: How to Find Your Hidden Creative Genius

“Be regular and orderly in your life, so that you may be violent and original in your work,” said Gustave Flaubert, the iconic French novelist.

Play with the interactive graphic embedded below to see the schedules of the creative greats. If you click on the boxes labeled “sleep,” “creative work,” etc., at the top of the graphic, you can see each activity one by one.

Have a looksee at this graphic -- generated by project management software company Podio -- and think about your own routine. What’s working, what’s not? Perhaps it’s time to take a move from Beethoven's playbook and be asleep by 9 p.m.



Related: Productivity and Creativity Often Seem at Odds, But Are They Really?