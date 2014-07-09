Creativity

The Daily Schedules of Creative Geniuses (Interactive Graphic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

How and when does creative genius happen? Is there a formula that we can follow, a lifestyle to live? A pattern that leads to miraculous moments of brilliance?

While there is no one answer, there is plenty of evidence that having a routine does facilitate creativity. However ironic that may seem.

“Our goals can only be reached through a vehicle of a plan, in which we must fervently believe, and upon which we must vigorously act. There is no other route to success,” said Pablo Picasso, the legendary artist.

Related: How to Find Your Hidden Creative Genius

“Be regular and orderly in your life, so that you may be violent and original in your work,” said Gustave Flaubert, the iconic French novelist.

Play with the interactive graphic embedded below to see the schedules of the creative greats. If you click on the boxes labeled “sleep,” “creative work,” etc., at the top of the graphic, you can see each activity one by one.

Have a looksee at this graphic -- generated by project management software company Podio -- and think about your own routine. What’s working, what’s not? Perhaps it’s time to take a move from Beethoven's playbook and be asleep by 9 p.m.

Related: Productivity and Creativity Often Seem at Odds, But Are They Really?

 

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Creativity

How Creating YouTube Videos Helped This Natural Introvert Overcome Anxiety and Depression

Creativity

How to Succeed as a Creative Entrepreneur

Creativity

If You Want More Lasting Creativity on Your Team, You Need to Rethink Your Approach