The following is the ninth article in the series, "Living Your Personal Brand," in which marketing master Jim Joseph discusses practical ways to build your brand daily and use it to advance your personal and professional lives.

Personal branding is a complex topic to grasp, which is why in this article series I’ve tried to simplify it to the day-to-day activities you can do to build it from the ground up.

Every little thing you do adds up to your personal brand. All the elements work together to form who you are and who you want to be.

Your goal? To be your total package!

Your personal brand should be the totality of all that you do. While each thing you do adds up to the total, it’s not one thing that makes you a brand. It’s all of you, working together to create a promise, a purpose and a perception.

Promise. It’s been said that at the end of the day, a brand is merely a promise -- a promise of what you will deliver for the people in your life, both personally and professionally. What you offer to others makes up your personal brand, so stick to your promises and make them happen. You’ll grow your personal brand in the process.

Purpose. Every brand has a purpose, a reason for being and an objective it is trying to meet. The same could be said for your personal brand as well. Find your purpose and you’ll be on your way to finding your personal brand.

Perception. A brand is a bundle of perceptions and what people think and feel about you determines who you are in reality. Manage and lead others’ perceptions of you and you’ll be managing and leading your personal brand.

Let’s not forget personal. This is about you, and about you getting what you want out of life.

Make sure you have a clear understanding of your promise, purpose and perception -- then you’ll be the total (personal brand) package.

