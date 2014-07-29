Linkedin

LinkedIn's App Just Got More Useful

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Today, LinkedIn revamped its mobile app in an effort to make it easier for users to connect.

Now, when you view someone's profile on Android iOS or the mobile website, LinkedIn will highlight connections and interests that you both share, as well as groups you have both joined. The aim is to facilitate conversation between individuals who are not yet connected, essentially by suggesting potential topics of discussion.

Related: LinkedIn Just Launched a Discreet, Standalone Job Search App

"What if, minutes before you met me for the first time, someone whispered in your ear and reminded you not only where I work (LinkedIn) and what I do (product management), but also who we both know in common, whether we overlapped any years in school, or if we worked at the same company?" Charlton Soesanto, a mobile product manager at LinkedIn, wrote in a blog post. "If you knew what we had in common or any of my interests (say biking or Latin poetry), chances are that we’ll probably have a pretty great first conversation."

In addition to providing ice-breakers, the redesign adds more contextual information to one of the company's most popular features i.e. the "Who's viewed your profile" page. According to Mashable, when someone looks at your profile, the mobile app will let you know how he or she found you (did you show up in a search, did they find you through a mutual connection or do they check you out because you checked them out first?).

For now, these features are only available on Android, iOS, and iPad apps, as well as through LinkedIn's mobile site.

Related: 10 Tips for Mastering LinkedIn

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Linkedin

3 Ways to Stand Out on LinkedIn

Project Grow

17 Motivational Leaders You Need to Follow on LinkedIn

Linkedin

The 5 Biggest Mistakes Marketers Make Using LinkedIn's InMail