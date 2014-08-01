More Proof That YouTube's Top Stars Are Getting Filthy Rich

August 1, 2014 2 min read

Need more proof that YouTube’s top content creators are increasingly pervading mainstream entertainment? And becoming filthy rich in the process? Look no further than Timothy DeLaGhetto, whose comedic videos have garnered him 2.5 million subscribers as well as a regular spot on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out.

But for his latest video, DeLaGhetto’s sought a more personal touch -- while inadvertently providing a rare glimpse into the money-making prospects for the world’s most popular YouTubers.

The son of Thai immigrants, DeLaGhetto -- whose real last name is Chantarangsu -- surprised his parents on camera with a check for $340,000 to pay off their mortgage. His mother, speechless, burst into tears.

Here, see for yourself:

DeLaGhetto’s "six-figure" channel is repped by the YouTube multi-channel network (MCN) Maker Studios, which was sold to Disney for $500 million in March. In addition to holding stock in the company, DeLaGhetto told ABC that “his income is primarily driven by advertisements from his YouTube channel.”

“One of the main reasons why I go so hard at this entertainment grind,” says DeLaGhetto in the video, which already counts more than 1 million views, “is because I’m trying to make it so they don’t have to work so hard.”

