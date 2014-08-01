Young Entrepreneurs

More Proof That YouTube's Top Stars Are Getting Filthy Rich

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

Need more proof that YouTube’s top content creators are increasingly pervading mainstream entertainment? And becoming filthy rich in the process? Look no further than Timothy DeLaGhetto, whose comedic videos have garnered him 2.5 million subscribers as well as a regular spot on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out.

But for his latest video, DeLaGhetto’s sought a more personal touch -- while inadvertently providing a rare glimpse into the money-making prospects for the world’s most popular YouTubers.

The son of Thai immigrants, DeLaGhetto -- whose real last name is Chantarangsu -- surprised his parents on camera with a check for $340,000 to pay off their mortgage. His mother, speechless, burst into tears.

Related: Here's Why YouTube Video Creators Are About to Make a Lot of Money

Here, see for yourself:

DeLaGhetto’s "six-figure" channel is repped by the YouTube multi-channel network (MCN) Maker Studios, which was sold to Disney for $500 million in March. In addition to holding stock in the company, DeLaGhetto told ABC that “his income is primarily driven by advertisements from his YouTube channel.”

“One of the main reasons why I go so hard at this entertainment grind,” says DeLaGhetto in the video, which already counts more than 1 million views, “is because I’m trying to make it so they don’t have to work so hard.”

Related: Universal Music Looking for Next Big YouTube Star With New Record Label

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Project Grow

This Company Finds Tough Problems In the World, Then Launches Startups to Solve Them

Project Grow

How This 13-Year-Old Entrepreneur Built a Multi-Million Dollar Candy Company

Young Entrepreneurs

7 Ways Younger Entrepreneurs Can Be Taken More Seriously