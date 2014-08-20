Leadership

5 Questions Great Managers Need to Ask Themselves Daily

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
CEO, Hewlett-Packard
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

LinkedIn Influencer, Meg Whitman, published this post originally on LinkedIn.

Whether in the office or on the road, I’m often asked about leadership and my personal set of management principles. With that in mind, I thought I would share a checklist that I’ve presented to HP leaders, outlining the fundamental questions I want our teams asking themselves every day. These five questions are extremely straightforward, but that’s the point – no company can succeed in executing its bold strategies if the basics aren’t being taken care of.

Question 1: Do you know your competitors better than they know themselves?

From your top competitor to the ambitious underdog, you should know what your competitors are doing strategically and operationally. Ask yourself honestly, where and how do they outperform you? What can you learn from them and do differently? What’s your value proposition that beats the competition? You should always know what it will take to win in your chosen field.

Related: What Matters Most to Your Business? (LinkedIn)

Question 2: Does every one of your customers feel like they are the only customer you have?

I’ve been a broken record on this topic throughout my career – the customer needs to be at the center of every single thing you do. Companies, particularly large ones, are often far too focused on historical performance and internal operations. There’s absolutely no excuse for it. Your strategy and approach need to be tied directly to your customers’ evolving needs, not what has worked in the past or what’s easiest to execute internally.

Question 3: Do you have the right person in the right job at the right time with the right attitude?

The right person for a job can vary based on fluctuating needs. Someone who has performed an exemplary job leading one leg of a journey may not be ideally suited for the next. Does the person have the right skills to tackle the specific challenge at hand? The right experiential frame of reference? The right leadership traits to inspire action? If not, can those issues be resolved? If the answer is no, a change must be strongly considered.

Question 4: Do you insist your people escalate fast enough?

As leaders, it’s your obligation to raise issues even when doing so is uncomfortable. Leaders need to create a culture in which people in all roles feel comfortable doing the same. Especially in fast-moving industries, you can’t sit on your hands and hope someone else solves the problem. At HP, if we’re at risk of losing a deal, I want our leaders calling me or camping out in front of my cubicle to tell me why and how they think we can fix it. I’ve implemented a simple rule: escalate in 24 hours and resolve in 48 hours. And we don’t tolerate too many excuses for not following that rule.

Related: The Power of Transparent Communication (LinkedIn)

Question 5: Do you hold yourself and your teams accountable?

My message to HP employees on this topic has been consistent – we are all accountable for our destiny. Unlike in old Westerns, there is no cavalry to come to the rescue. Every member of the team needs to take personal responsibility for success. That means having an aggressive focus on what matters most: action, results and the customer.

What’s on your checklist? What questions do you need to ask yourself and your team every day to win in your field?

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Leadership

6 Things Professional Leaders Do Every Day

This Military Vet Is Remaking The Cannabis Security Guard Industry

Leadership

The 6 Levels of the Hero Factor