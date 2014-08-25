Social Media Marketing

10 Surprising Things You Should Know About Social Media (Infographic)

This story originally appeared on PR Daily

Did you know Fridays are funny on Pinterest? Or that brands have one hour to respond to someone on Twitter? Or that Twitter has six distinct communication networks? 

Social media is evolving so rapidly that it can be tough to keep up. 

The infographic below by digital marketing firm Mainstreethost is another great resource, revealing 10 surprising facts about social media. I consider myself a pretty savvy person when it comes to social, and even I’ll admit a few of these were definitely eye-opening.

