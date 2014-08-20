Managing Employees

It's Inevitable That Good Employees Will Leave, So Plan for It

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Founder and Product Manager, KinHR.com
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Every business owner knows the acute pain of losing a talented employee. Anticipated or abrupt, it never feels good and it can disrupt the flow and focus of the entire company. It shouldn't though. 
 

Instead of looking at departures as an arrow in the heart of a company's culture, a sudden change in the line up can be a source of momentum and inspiration. It's important for business owners to seize the opportunity to make improvements, rather than dwell on it as a failure.

Related: The Hidden Costs of Employee Turnover

Anticipate the departures. Job-hopping every couple of years no longer carries the stigma it used to. It's a continuing trend that business owners need to work with.

The movement towards shorter tenures should inform everything employers do from compensation to career roadmaps to hiring for redundancy. Employers don't have a reason to leave the rest of their team hanging when someone important leaves. Build it into the company's proactive game plan.

Knowing where employees are headed long term is equally important. Some folks view their job as just something they do for a paycheck. Others are planning to start their own company. Our responsibility as employers is to help employees meet career objectives that are aligned with the company's objectives. Taking the pulse of an employee's engagement through check-ins and reviews is not enough. Business owners need to reach out farther than just the next few months.

Guide the team through the transition with honest communication. As easy as it is to brew on an employee's departure, leaders need to move quickly to fill the void on both a morale and resources level. How quick? Quicker than it takes for rumors or misinterpretations to settle in with the rest of the company.

Related: How to Prevent Employee Turnover

If there is an organizational problem that led to the departure, it needs to be addressed in short order. Inaction will lead to subsequent employees quitting. Discuss the problems openly with the team. Do it in person and do it with a sense of humility and camaraderie. You are a team. Teams solve problems together.

If the departure is simply because of a difference in where the employee was headed and where the company was going, well, let the team know that. Dispel any myths by acknowledging openly that it's a natural progression.

Reflect for a moment. Lastly, a departing employee means there's an opportunity to evaluate the position and hire someone more capable and better suited to where the company is headed. Even the most productive employees can be one-upped. This is an opportunity to improve the team to become more skilled, dynamic and visionary.

I still get caught up thinking that my organization is doing something wrong every time someone chooses to leave it. But I've learned to move on from letting it drag me down because morale (or lack thereof) is contagious. To quote one of my business partners, "companies are living, breathing organisms, and its employees are the air they breathe." Business leaders need to remember that each and every time they hire, fire or deal with a departing employee.

Related: How Much Turnover Is OK? 

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Managing Employees

5 Things to Do When an Employee's Performance Deteriorates

Managing Employees

How to Fire Your Best Friend

Managing Employees

Managing People Is the Hardest Part of a Leader's Job