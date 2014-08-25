Cats Run the Show at the Most Adorable Pizza Hut in Japan

August 25, 2014 1 min read

You may have heard about cat cafés, where felines are welcome customers. Now, Pizza Hut has revealed a cat-operated café.

Pizza Hut's latest Japanese ad campaign documents the daily lives of the employees at a fictional restaurant completely run by cats. In "Pizza Cat!" four feline Pizza Hut employees deal with issues familiar to any restaurant owner or employee: uniforms, vacuuming and crunching number for the sales report. The videos were first spotted by Foodbeast.

Related: The 9 Highest Calorie Meals from Your Favorite Chain Restaurants

Check out one employee mapping out delivery routes.

More videos from the campaign can be found here.

Related: Why Domino's Latest Ad Was a Smart, If Unintentional, Marketing Play