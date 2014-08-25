Cats Run the Show at the Most Adorable Pizza Hut in Japan
1 min read
You may have heard about cat cafés, where felines are welcome customers. Now, Pizza Hut has revealed a cat-operated café.
Pizza Hut's latest Japanese ad campaign documents the daily lives of the employees at a fictional restaurant completely run by cats. In "Pizza Cat!" four feline Pizza Hut employees deal with issues familiar to any restaurant owner or employee: uniforms, vacuuming and crunching number for the sales report. The videos were first spotted by Foodbeast.
Check out one employee mapping out delivery routes.
More videos from the campaign can be found here.
