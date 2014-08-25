Pizza Hut

Cats Run the Show at the Most Adorable Pizza Hut in Japan

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
1 min read

You may have heard about cat cafés, where felines are welcome customers. Now, Pizza Hut has revealed a cat-operated café.

Pizza Hut's latest Japanese ad campaign documents the daily lives of the employees at a fictional restaurant completely run by cats. In "Pizza Cat!" four feline Pizza Hut employees deal with issues familiar to any restaurant owner or employee: uniforms, vacuuming and crunching number for the sales report. The videos were first spotted by Foodbeast.

Related: The 9 Highest Calorie Meals from Your Favorite Chain Restaurants

Check out one employee mapping out delivery routes.

More videos from the campaign can be found here.

Related: Why Domino's Latest Ad Was a Smart, If Unintentional, Marketing Play

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Amina Altai
Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut Made a Parka to Keep You as Warm as its Pizzas

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut Rolls Out Crazy Shoes That Order Pizza

Pizza Hut

Good at Math? You Could Win a Whole Lot of 'Pi' From Pizza Hut.