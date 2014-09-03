10 Things to Do So Apple Doesn't Reject Your App

September 3, 2014 5 min read

Apple recently released the top 10 reasons for rejecting apps in the seven-day period ending Aug. 28, 2014. While it’s just for a seven-day period, it’s indicative of what developers end up doing wrong.

Fifety eight percent of the apps are rejected for the 10 main reasons. If Apple rejected your app, or if you’re building one at the moment, here are 10 things you should do to make sure your app sails through the approval process.

1. Fill every detail. Fourteen percent of the apps were rejected by Apple due to insufficient information in the application to the App Store. Make sure you elaborate on all the features that are part of your app. Not just that, but also spell out specific instructions if your app is supposed to be used in a certain manner. You could also provide a demo video if the installation or configuration is complex or requires hardware to be paired with.

2. Squash that very last bug. Did you do rigorous testing of your app? Believe it or not, if Apple encounters a bug in your app, it’s bound to be rejected. Eight percent of the apps were rejected for this reason. The best way to make sure your app is free of bugs and crashes across devices is to sign on a few beta testers. Betalist can get you started. The feedback from a different set of users on different devices will help you not just fix bugs, but build a better product.

3. Comply with all terms in the developer agreement. Read the Developer Program License Agreement thoroughly even before you begin the development of your app. This will make sure you comply with all the guidelines laid down by Apple. You will find this in iTunes Connect under Contracts, Tax and Banking. Also read through Apple’s review guidelines to steer clear of issues as you develop your app and to help speed up the review process.

4. Focus on UI/UX. Apple lays a strong emphasis on building apps that are simple to use and navigate and are appealing to the eye. In fact, apps with a fantastic user interface also make it to the featured list on the App Store. You should want users to have a great experience with your app anyway.

Don’t make a complex app with complex navigation -- it could just be the reason why your app was rejected. Read through Apple’s design guides and UI design dos and don’ts before you start building.

5. Relevant meta data. Your app’s name, its description and the screenshots should match its content and functionality. Don’t go overboard on the creative process of making screenshots that stand out. Rather, provide screenshots from your app with a layover of simple text to explain the screen.

6. Don’t game users or App Store. Do not try to portray your application as something that it is not. Many entrepreneurs do this to piggyback on the success of another app by creating similar looking icons, names that closely match successful apps or even replicate the design of others. Apple can easily see through this, so make sure your app performs as advertised.

7. Pay careful attention to the name. After all, your app will be recognized by its name. Four percent of apps have been rejected because the name in iTunes Connect and that on the device do not match. Also, the app name on the device has a character restriction (otherwise, it gets cut short), so pick out the keywords from your iTunes Connect app name to place here. For example, if the app name is Positive Energy Guided Meditation, the app name on the device could be Energy or Positive Energy.

8. Remove placeholders. Believe it or not, but an alarming 4 percent of entrepreneurs still submit their app with placeholder images or text while building a beta version. If your app was rejected, run through all screens of the app to make sure there is no placeholder images or text (example, lorem ipsum).

9. Give appropriate ratings. Don’t shy away from giving the right rating for your app. Apple has laid strict guidelines on ratings to ensure only the appropriate apps are experienced by the right age group. Apps that are based on social networking should be especially careful.

10. Don’t submit a beta. Apps that are for demo, trial or test purposes or are in the beta stage do not get accepted by Apple. The app has to be complete and fully functional.

These are the top 10 reasons why Apple rejects apps, but apart from these, do not submit similar apps repeatedly and make sure your app offers enough value to the users and is not just a replica of your website without any core functionality of iOS.

