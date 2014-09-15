Infographics

Employees Don't Think Their Bosses Can Hack It -- And Other Global Workforce Trends (Infographic)

Increasingly, workers don’t believe in their bosses.

More than half of employees across the world say their leaders lack the skills necessary to effectively manage their staff. That’s according to a survey of 5,400 executives and employees in 27 countries conducted by business software company SAP and global-forecasting company Oxford Economics. Of the employees surveyed, only 44 percent felt that the leaders at their company were capable of managing their employees.

Employees say that their managers don't provide enough feedback on their performance. They also don't feel like they are receiving enough access to training and development programs.

Top-level executives aren’t feeling very optimistic about the leadership surrounding them, either. Only a little more than a third of executives surveyed felt that their corporate leadership team would successfully navigate the company to its future goals.

As confidence in corporate leadership becomes increasingly fragile, the base of employees that carry companies forward is simultaneously becoming increasingly fragmented. More than 4 in 5 executives (83 percent) say they will be using more freelance or temporary workers in the next three years, according to the survey.

The report, which is packed with data that has been summarized in an infographic below, focused on millennial workers -- both what drives them and how they are being managed.

While it is often posited that the younger generation of workers care more about making a difference than they do about cashing a big, fat paycheck, the survey poked holes in that theory. Both millennials and non-millennial employees report that compensation is the most critical benefit they receive. And just about 4 in 10 millennials and non-millennials alike say their loyalty to a company can be bought with a bigger paycheck.

Take a spin through the infographic for an overview of key trends in the global workforce.

Employees Don't Think Their Bosses Can Hack It -- And Other Global Workforce Trends (Infographic)

 

