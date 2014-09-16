Why Entrepreneurs Will Find GoDaddy's New Commercials Hilarious

September 16, 2014 2 min read

There is almost no better feeling than looking your doubters squarely in the eyes and announcing your success. And if that success has been a long time coming, you’ve probably even fantasized about how you’d deliver the news to them.

One particularly sophisticated option? “Stick it!”

That’s precisely what one woman -- an otherwise mild-mannered small-business owner -- goes around telling people in one of GoDaddy’s new commercials released this week. The website-domain company has been working to make itself more visible to small-business owners as it ramps up its service offerings.

We think they have done a pretty ace job and that if you are an entrepreneur, they will likely tickle your funny bone. Here’s the first one:

The second commercial is pretty great, too. In this one, a shop owner lands her first purchase from someone other than a friend or family member. To celebrate, she does what can only be described as a touchdown dance -- but with even more vigor and enthusiasm.

Have a look. And do a dance!