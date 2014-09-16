Why Entrepreneurs Will Find GoDaddy's New Commercials Hilarious
There is almost no better feeling than looking your doubters squarely in the eyes and announcing your success. And if that success has been a long time coming, you’ve probably even fantasized about how you’d deliver the news to them.
One particularly sophisticated option? “Stick it!”
That’s precisely what one woman -- an otherwise mild-mannered small-business owner -- goes around telling people in one of GoDaddy’s new commercials released this week. The website-domain company has been working to make itself more visible to small-business owners as it ramps up its service offerings.
We think they have done a pretty ace job and that if you are an entrepreneur, they will likely tickle your funny bone. Here’s the first one:
The second commercial is pretty great, too. In this one, a shop owner lands her first purchase from someone other than a friend or family member. To celebrate, she does what can only be described as a touchdown dance -- but with even more vigor and enthusiasm.
Have a look. And do a dance!
